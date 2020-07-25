SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 24 July 2020

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.
A cumulative total of 421 996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 24 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|71338
|17,0
|Free State
|14542
|3,0
|Gauteng
|153020
|36,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|57162
|14,0
|Limpopo
|6394
|2,0
|Mpumalanga
|9756
|2,0
|North West
|16548
|4,0
|Northern Cape
|3175
|1,0
|Western Cape
|90011
|21,0
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|421996
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 684 488 with 52 382 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 250 new COVID-19 related deaths: 13 from Eastern Cape, 139 from Gauteng, 50 from KwaZulu Natal, 47 from Western Cape and 1 from the Free State.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6 343.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 245 771 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|1406
|55692
|Free State
|63
|1873
|Gauteng
|1326
|82126
|KwaZulu-Natal
|565
|18786
|Limpopo
|33
|3022
|Mpumalanga
|52
|4403
|North West
|48
|4795
|Northern Cape
|23
|1177
|Western Cape
|2827
|73897
|Total
|6343
|245771
Minister of Health, Zwelini Mkhize