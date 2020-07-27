Government’s Covid-19 scientists are in the pockets of white monopoly capital, says Malema

Malema, who was speaking on the occasion of the EFF’s seventh anniversary, did not spare the scientists who advised the government on Covid-19.

He noted that at the beginning of the lockdown which was meant to last 21 days, scientists were saying strict lockdown regulations should be retained if there are more than 100 infections per day.

“Currently SA has an average of 13,000 infections per day, and the same scientists are advising government to open schools and loosen strict lockdown regulations.

“The question we should ask is: whose agenda are these scientists serving because science must not change due to political convenience? We do not want scientists who sacrifice scientific principles on the altar of political convenience,” he said.

He said it appeared that scientists advising the government were now in the pockets of politicians and possibly of the white monopoly capital establishment because their advice changed to suit the agenda of politicians and white monopoly capital.

He also criticised the government for lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol for a few weeks before reinstating it two weeks ago. He said this had resulted in a spike in the number of patients in emergency rooms.