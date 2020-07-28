WATCH | Doctor warns malnutrition caused by school meals gap could create ‘dysfunctional generation’

Hattingh said hunger levels had increased because of the closure of schools.

“I don’t know if the [basic education] department will start feeding the children on July 27. Until then we will feed the children.”

There are many people in White River, Mpumalanga, who rely on Hattingh’s food deliveries.

One person who relies on the food provided by Hattingh is Shirley Sanderson, who uses her pension money to look after her children and grandchildren.

Anderson broke down in tears while talking to TimesLIVE about her situation.

“We have had to ration what we have. Sometimes we have to split the food because it’s just not enough. Some eat one day and the others eat the next day,” she said.

She said without the doctor’s food deliveries, she and her family members would not survive.