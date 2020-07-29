Update from Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee

As of July 28, there were a total of 688 confirmed cumulative Covid-19 positive cases in Ndlambe, of which 570 have already recovered and 115 are active.

Three deaths locally have been recorded.

Town Total Active Cases Recoveries Deaths Port Alfred 483 62 418 3 Alexandria 53 9 44 Bathurst 53 9 44 Kenton on Sea 70 28 42 Boesmansrivier 29 7 22 Total 688 115 570 3

The turnaround time for laboratory results has reduced to 72 hours in over 85% of cases.

Expected rise in infections: Premier Oscar Mabuyane has warned that the Eastern Cape can expect a surge in infections over the next six weeks. “It is therefore important that communities take all precautions, including regular and thorough washing of hands with soap and water or sanitiser; wearing of masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowded areas,” the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee (JOC) said.

Clinics: As of July 27, 38,207 screenings have been done at Ndlambe clinics. Additional care workers have been appointed. As of July 25, a total of 688 positive cases were identified. All clinics report adequate PPE and sanitising is done by Ndlambe Municipality upon request.

Port Alfred Hospital: A total of 1,745 tests have been conducted, 403 confirmed positive and 55 tests pending. The dedicated Covid-19 private wing is fully operational.

Private Practitioners: A total of 26 new positive cases were reported. Contact tracing is still problematic and it is evident that education around Coronavirus is still needed.

Marjorie Parish TB Hospital: A refurbished 32 bed Covid-19 isolation ward is currently underway.

Burials: Funeral homes continue to co-operate with regard to regulations at burials.

Dam levels: The Sarel Hayward Dam is currently at 47% capacity, with water still being pumped from the Kowie River. Kleinemonde/Seafield dam levels are at 100% and Bathurst at 36%. Residents are requested to please use water sparingly, especially as it is the dry season.

Motor vehicle licensing: A government gazette was recently issued stating “License cards expiring as of March 26 will be valid until January 2021. All learner’s licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licenses and professional driving permits that expire during the period 26 March – 31 August are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended until January 31 2021.” This same grace period is extended for all motor vehicle license discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired from March 26 – May 31. These will be considered valid until August 31 2020. The gazette further stipulates that motor trade number licenses that expired during the period March 26 – May 31 also have their validity extended for a further grace period ending November 30.

Communication: Regular updated media statements are sent out via social media, local press and posted on Ndlambe Municpality’s website. Regular educational radio broadcasts are undertaken at Ndlambe FM and will in future be in both English and Xhosa. Educational billboards have been erected.

Economic recovery: Collaboration between business and the municipality continues with assistance being given to fast tracking building plans.

Virtual exhibition marketing: Sunshine Coast Tourism took part in the first Eastern Cape virtual exhibition last week. Whist there were not many visitors to the exhibition, Eastern Cape tourism products had a number of successful virtual meetings at the exhibition and exciting resolutions were taken with regard to collaboration and communication. We are in the process of discussing cross boundary events to benefit the region as a whole, but of course focusing on the Sunshine Coast.

SUNSHINE COAST TOURISM ON BEHALF OF MAYOR KHULULWA NCAMISO

