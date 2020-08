Talk of the Town visited the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen on Friday, July 31, and spoke with Chairman Craig Ellis and Hector Mac Donald as they and other volunteers prepared the food of the day that feeds those in need.

The Soup Kitchen is currently looking for donations in the form of food items as well as equipment to ensure the continuation of their efforts. Those wishing to make donations can contact 046 624 4925 or email them on pasoupkitchen@telkomsa.net. ​

