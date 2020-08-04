Kenton man scores three nominations for the SAMAs

Born and bred in Kenton-on-Sea, music director, editor and colourist Kyle White is making name for himself in the music industry with three of his music videos recently selected for Music Video of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Sama).

According to White’s publicist Clayton Morar, White scored nominations for Nasty C’s song SMA, Whipped by Tellaman and another by Lady Zamar, which he considers career highlights. Morar said the videos had accrued more than 150 million views on YouTube.

“All the nominations were for videos released in 2019,” he said.

Morar said White had also done several YouTube tutorial videos and has been hosted on a plethora of other channels and podcasts.

Responding to questions via e-mail elated, White said he was excited about the nominations. “The nominations themselves means so much to me. Any sort of recognition of the hard work and late nights is always very satisfying. It lets me know that I’m doing something right,” he said.

While White did not single out one music genre as his favourite, he did give a taste of his preference. “I love most genres of music so it’s hard to choose just one. To shoot, I would say that I lean towards shooting hip hop, gqom and Afrikaans music videos. I enjoy the pacing and intricacies of the edit,” he said.

White further accredited his achievement at being a people’s person. “Being in the music industry as an artist can be fun and at times ‘glamorous’ but it is also incredibly tough. There are so many people pursuing their passion in music so the competition is tough. I would say perseverance and being someone that people want to work with are the most important traits to have,” he said.

He went on to acknowledge the experience of being a former TV presenter as a contributing factor to his music progress.

“Without a doubt TV presenting itself provided me with crucial on-set experience that has made for a much smoother transition into directing. It taught me performance on camera and how to effectively work with crew on set,” he said.

“It laid the foundation to transition into the role as a director. Becoming a director taught me how to interact and get the best from my cast,” he said.

White said he hosted shows on SABC1 and e.tv

He said his career kicked off in 2007 after coming second in the MTV Base VJ search.

