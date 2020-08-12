My husband is not involved in tenders for school sanitisers: Angie Motshekga

Allegations of corruption made against ANC MP Mathole Motshekga over Covid-19 tenders are desperate, far-fetched lies that should be ignored.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the basic education department said minister Angie Motshekga noted with dismay the false news circulating on social media, alleging that her husband Mathole was involved in the production of sanitisers for schools.

“The allegations are absolutely not true and totally malicious. Dr Mathole Motshekga … does not own, or plan to own, a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools,” said the department.

It said Mathole was a long-standing MP and a professor of law who spent his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African heritage, laws and political science.

The department said allegations that the Kara Heritage Institute, which Mathole founded, sells books to schools was also a blatant lie.

“The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in making business with government, let alone the department of basic education.

“These allegations made against Dr Motshekga, which attempt to link minister Angie Motshekga to corruption regarding the Covid-19 tender procurement for sanitisers, are desperate and far-fetched lies that should be ignored.”

BY ERNEST MABUZA

