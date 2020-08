Talk of the Town received a report of a man who attempted suicide from a tree located on the corner of Bathurst Road (R67) and Albany Road (R72) on Saturday evening.

When he as cut down he was revived due to the quick response of the Atlas Security officer, Tsepiso Tladi. He claimed his family had taken away his inheritance and had removed him from the family circle.

Read the full story on page 3 of this week’s Talk of the Town, out tomorrow.

Share this: Tweet