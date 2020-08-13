BOOK REVIEW: The other side of 80 by Wendy Barker

This is Wendy Barker’s third book of poetry and the second I have reviewed, and this one gives an insight into the thoughts of a person passing the age of 80.

It is well worth a read, especially for those approaching 80 or even past that.

“Older people find it funny while younger people tend to think it’s rather sad,” explained Barker. “However, these are not necessarily my own experiences.”

Barker, who is currently halfway through her 80s, lives in a cottage at Bushman’s River Mouth. She is also an artist and once again has illustrated each of her sometimes quirky but often poignant poems, with a pencil sketch. It is left up to the reader to determine how to interpret them, and that might be dependent upon their age.

