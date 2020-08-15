Covid-19 state of disaster extended to September 15 as Ramaphosa prepares to address nation

There has been widespread speculation that as various Covid-19 graphs head downwards following the peak in the local pandemic towards the end of July, Ramaphosa will ease the lockdown from alert level 3 to level 2, allowing the economy to get back into full swing.

Seale’s brief statement said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, Saturday 15 August 2020, on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

“The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.”

Dlamini-Zuma and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel are expected to reveal details of the new level of lockdown early next week.

Last Sunday, a forum made up of directors-general of national departments (Fosad) decided to recommend to the NCCC that almost all sectors of the economy be reopened except crowded places, but under strict enforcement of social distancing, hand sanitisation and wearing of masks.

Two people at the meeting said the dominant view among directors-general was that the economy had taken a battering and that more sectors should be reopened to fire it up again.

SA, which has recorded 579,140 Covid-19 infections and 11,556 deaths, has enforced one of the strictest lockdowns in its battle against Covid-19. This includes prohibiting the sale of alcohol and tobacco and enforcing a night-time curfew.

In its weekly report on excess deaths on Wednesday, the Medical Research Council suggested that SA might have passed its epidemic peak in late July.

The number of active infections on Friday was 105,850, 39% lower than the peak reached on July 20.