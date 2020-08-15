WSU student Mani’s theft trial again postponed

The theft trial of Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been postponed to August 25.
A theft trial against a university accounting student has hit yet another snag after it was again postponed in the East London magistrate court on Friday.

This time it was postponed owing to bereavement of Sibongile Mani’s lawyer, Asanda Pakade.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student, was also not in court. Mani has been in and out of courtrooms since 2017 when she was charged with theft following an erroneous National Student Financial Aid Scheme amount of R14m that was paid to her account.

She allegedly spent nearly a million of the total deposit.

Within two hours after the accidental transfer, Mani allegedly spent R20,000 on cigarettes and alcohol.

According to her charge sheet, in total, she spent  R810,000 in 73 days after the millions were paid in June 2017.

Intellimali director Roy Jackson testified last year that a glitch had caused the system error that led to Intellimali crediting Mani with R14m instead of her monthly R1,400 allowance.

Magistrate Twanett Olivier postponed the case to August 25.

By Ziyanda Zweni – DispatchLive

