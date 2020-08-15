WSU student Mani’s theft trial again postponed

A theft trial against a university accounting student has hit yet another snag after it was again postponed in the East London magistrate court on Friday.

This time it was postponed owing to bereavement of Sibongile Mani’s lawyer, Asanda Pakade.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student, was also not in court. Mani has been in and out of courtrooms since 2017 when she was charged with theft following an erroneous National Student Financial Aid Scheme amount of R14m that was paid to her account.

She allegedly spent nearly a million of the total deposit.