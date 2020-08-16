Restaurant Association of SA cheers while hurt tobacco industry is wary

The tobacco industry has cautiously welcomed the announcement that cigarettes can be sold from Tuesday, but the ban on trade for five months has left it reeling.

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which primarily represents local manufacturers, on Friday won the right for the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear its bid to overturn the lockdown ban on tobacco sales.

The organisation said it met President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Saturday night that the ban would be lifted as part of a move to level 2 of lockdown from Tuesday “with a degree of caution”.

“The president has previously, on April 23 2020, made a similar announcement only for government to do a U-turn on their initial decision and instead maintain the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products. We will accordingly be awaiting the publication of the regulations in relation to lockdown level 2 following the president’s announcement that we will be shifting to this level.

“The announcement comes a bit late in the day as the ban has been in place for almost five months, despite our best efforts to try to engage government on this particular issue, and its devastating effects on the tobacco industry along its value chain will be felt for months if not years to come.

“We will be consulting with our legal team in the days to come with regards to a proposed way forward in relation to inter alia our court application challenging the cigarette sales ban at all levels of the lockdown period,” said Fita.