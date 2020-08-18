WATCH I Freezing cold in Komani

By
Talk of the Town Reporter
-

WATCH: Snow falling gently in Komani this morning     Video: SUPPLIED

As snow fell during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Komani the minimum temperature was -1°C and the maximum predicted to be 9ºC.

PE weather forecaster Ayabonga Tshungwana said more snow was expected throughout the day in high lying areas until about 5am tomorrow. “Tomorrow morning most areas in Komani will have frost. The minimum temperature will be 0°C and the maximum 12ºC.”

CHILLY COLD: Nico Malan Pass on the R67 between Whittlesea and Fort Beaufort

WATCH: Snowflakes fell in the Komani CBD this morning   Video: SUPPLIED

BRRR: Ezibeleni mountain covered with snow earlier this morning Picture: SUPPLIED
By Abongile Solundwana
The Rep

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply