Thandi Modise gives go-ahead to DA request for Covid-19 graft debate

She agreed with Steenhuisen that the recent allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 tenders were serious and should be considered by the assembly. A meeting of the assembly’s programme committee would decide on a suitable date for the debate, she said.

Steenhuisen wrote to Modise two weeks ago asking her to schedule the debate and summon Ramaphosa to appear to answer for the behaviour of his party’s members and set out exactly how he intends to act against implicated individuals.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa should address the insidious corruption as a matter of urgency because while tenderpreneurs linked to the governing party were profiting from the pandemic, ordinary South Africans had lost all means to support themselves and feed their families.

“This problem is very real and very pressing, and I urge parliament to act immediately,” he said.

He said the matter was of urgent public importance as the economy was being decimated under SA’s hard lockdown, shedding jobs and job opportunities at an unprecedented rate.

“The issuing of government tenders must be used to bolster and support the thousands of small businesses which form the backbone of our economy through a process which is fair and transparent.

“The governing party and those connected to its elite cannot be allowed to repurpose a national state of disaster as a means of self-enrichment when the lives and livelihoods of ordinary South Africans are at immediate peril,” said Steenhuisen in his August 2 letter.

On Wednesday, he welcomed Modise’s accedence to his request but took issue with the wording of her reply regarding Ramaphosa.

“The wording of the Speaker’s letter of reply is concerning. It would seem that she has already decided which lines of questioning she will allow and which she won’t.

“In the opening paragraph she states the following: ‘I find no basis for your request that parliament should summon the president to account on how he will deal with members of his party and son.’ But she then goes on to say that allegations of Covid-19 corruption are serious and should be considered by the National Assembly. “This seems to indicate that President Ramaphosa could be shielded from answering questions relating to the involvement of, and consequences for, his own party members, and that his son’s contract to modify Gauteng taxis could be off limits too.