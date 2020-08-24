DA demands clarity over Ndlambe Covid-19 procurement

Municipality spent R54,000 more than it needed to on thermometer guns

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has received information that the Ndlambe Municipality purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) to manage the Covid-19 pandemic at vastly inflated prices.

DA MP and Frontier Constituency leader Kevin Mileham issued a statement on Sunday afternoon about the matter

“One such example is the procurement of 28 infrared thermometer guns. Ndlambe paid R71,247 for the 28 units but could have bought them from a local supplier for R16,772 – a saving of R54,475,” Mileham said.

“The reason given for the deviation from normal procurement processes from approved suppliers was supply availability. These items, however, are in stock locally, so the arguments used for the hugely inflated price are simply untrue,” he said.

“A further concern is whether the suppliers utilised meet the criteria for doing business with government.”

In this regard, the DA will be seeking the following information from the municipality:

Company name

Company registration number

Names and details of all shareholders and directors

SARS tax clearance certificate

VAT registration certificate

In total, the procurement by Ndlambe Municipality amounted to almost R2.5-million rand.

“Covid-19 procurement has been problematic across South Africa, and has resulted in both an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and an inter-ministerial committee of inquiry into procurement corruption. The Eastern Cape is rapidly becoming the epicenter of Covid-19 procurement corruption,” Mileham said.

“For this reason, the DA will be referring this matter to the SIU for further investigation and will be tabling a motion in council to obtain all the information relevant to the procurement of PPE.

“The DA will not allow corruption to drag the Ndlambe Municipality down. We must ensure good governance at every turn.”

Talk of the Town has also sent questions to the municipality.

