Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils opt to stay home

Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils will not return to school on Monday as more grades across SA resume learning.

Provincial education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said 3,581 pupils had been exempted from school due to comorbidities.

This included 2,050 classified as “sick” and 677 who would stay home for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Pulumani said the province’s schools were ready to welcome more pupils, with assistant teachers appointed while teachers whose applications to work from home due to their own comorbidities were awaiting approval.

Of the more than 5,608 applications, Pulumani said 2,230 had been approved while more than 2,763 were pending.

An additional 589 were turned down and 26 applications were withdrawn.

“We are still recruiting [more assistant teachers] through the school governing bodies.

“We will only know [the total] once we have finalised adjudicating all teachers who had applied to work from home,” he said.

He said SGBs would be able to buy more sanitisers and masks if theirs ran out.

Some parents have opted to keep children at home without applying for the exemption.

Unathi Mcoboki, of Kwazakhele, said her 15-year-old daughter would not return on Monday.

“I’ve told my daughter to stay home for a little while so we can see how things go,” she said.

“I am not comfortable sending her to school while the virus is still making its rounds and killing people.”