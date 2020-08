The Port Alfred Lions made a cash donation to Loaves and Fishes on Tuesday morning in lieu of the usual food donation they organise at the Heritage Mall.

In previous years the Lions have set up a trolley outside Pick n Pay where customers could drop off food items. However, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, it was decided by Lions president John Dell to rather make a cash donation toward the Loaves and Fishes feeding scheme.

