15 arrested, including cops, for multi-million police car branding tender fraud

Police have arrested 15 people, some of whom are former or serving cops, in connection with fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft.

The accused were allegedly involved in dodgy supply chain processes over a R56m car marking tender.

Nine of those arrested are former or current SAPS members.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the accused were arrested between 9.30am on Friday and 1.30pm on Saturday.

“The arrest of these 15 suspects over this past weekend brings the total to 31 accused in connection with the multimillion-rand police vehicle marking case. This after 16 accused, including a retired police general, senior and junior officers as well as suppliers, were arrested on June 4 this year.

“The latest 15 accused have all been charged yesterday [Saturday] and they are to appear for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft,” Naidoo said.