Two cops accused of murdering Eldorado Park teen to appear in court

The two police officers who are accused of murdering Nateniel Julies in Eldorado Park, are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the pair, who are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit will be charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and possibly defeating the ends of justice.

Ipid spokesperson, Ndileka Cola said: “The Directorate made this decision after carefully considering the evidence acquired thus far. The investigation of this matter continues. The suspects are scheduled to appear in Protea Magistrate Court on Monday the 31 August 2020 at 09:00am.”

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Eldorado Park, where he met the family of the deceased teenager. He was confronted by angry members of the community, who chanted slogans and demanded the release of four community leaders who were arrested on Thursday and charged with public violence after violent protests between the angry community and the police.

After the teenager was shot, he was allegedly dumped at Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he died. Police officers had allegedly become frustrated with his responses to their questions. According to the family, he had been at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent his condolences to the family on Friday.” My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better,” he said.

TANKISO MAKHETHA – SowetanLIVE

