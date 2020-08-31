Malema and Ndlozi’s assault case returns to court

The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to proceed in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The case had been postponed in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malema and Ndlozi were accused of assaulting a policeman in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

AfriForum had pushed for their prosecution.

“Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a senior police officer in uniform in April 2018 during an incident which was recorded on closed-circuit camera. The senior police officer had opened a case at the SAPS, but it never received attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit started inquiring about the investigation in January 2019,” the group said.

Last year, Malema and Ndlozi denied assaulting the officer.

“I’ve never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don’t play when I lay a hand. I didn’t do that. Mbuyiseni didn’t do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go to bury our mother,” Malema said when addressing a crowd outside court.

