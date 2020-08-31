Police clash with GBV and farm murder protesters in Cape Town

Demonstrations about gender-based violence and farm murders at parliament in Cape Town on Saturday August 29 2020 ended with the arrest of about 12 protesters. Witnesses said about 1,000 women gathered in Roeland Street at 11am, shortly after the first anniversary of the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Hundreds of motorcyclists then arrived as part of a nationwide uprising dubbed Bikers United Against Farm Murders and Racism. Clashes then erupted between demonstrators and the police.​ Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

