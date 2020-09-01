Ecuadorean couple officially world’s oldest married pair

Ecuadorean couple Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, have made it to the Guinness World Records by becoming the oldest married couple.

Cesar was born in March 10 1910 and his wife Reyes on October 15 1915.

The couple met when Reyes visited her older sister during school holidays. Cesar lived in the same building. In 1941, seven years into their relationship, they decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony, without their families as they did not approve of their relationship.

Both teachers, Julio and Waldramina had five children, all of whom earned university degrees.

Education is the foundation for a progressive family, said the couple.

“Promoting education allowed us to map out a route for all generations of our great family,” they said.

They have 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. They say their family and marriage thrived on values of love and mutual respect.

“Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work and proper education based on family values are keys to healthy coexistence. The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future,” they said.

Sky News reported on Sunday that one of their grandchildren suggested earlier this year that the couple could be the world’s oldest. Aura Cecilia decided to submit their documents to Guinness World Records and received a response in August.

She told NBC News that while her parents are in good health, they miss family unions which they have not been able to have since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this: Tweet



