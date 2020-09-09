SA’s Covid-19 figures: 567,729 recoveries, 57,626 active cases, 15,086 deaths

There are now 510,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began seven weeks ago.

South Africa dropped two more places to eighth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, as recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 19.8-million, compared to 902,786 deaths.

There are nearly 13-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of September 9, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 640,441 cases, of which 567,729 have recovered and 15,086 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.4% compared to 2.58% deaths in closed cases. There are 57,626 active cases, of which just 539 (0.93%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 57,087 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 254 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 27,786,568 total cases, of which 902,786 have died and 19,881,184 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 6,942,180 (99%) are in a mild condition and 60,418 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

