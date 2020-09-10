Care for your health at Transcendence

Transcendence can be explained as moving above and beyond… through the mundane and ordinary into something more… the extraordinary.

Mental and physical wellbeing are important factors and even more so during these dark days of national lockdown. One’s immune system is often compromised because of storing toxins that the body cannot expel naturally, leading to further health issues in the future. Similarly, in times of isolation, mental problems can also arise that can put further pressure one’s immune system.

Tanya Jacobs opened Transcendence in 2015 when she wished to utilise her ongoing training to assist clients to feel well in both body and mind. Transcendence can offer help and support for those who are concerned about their health with counselling and a unique to the area Ozone Sauna.

For more details, see this week’s Talk of the Town.

