Keeping our beaches clean

Beach cleanups are important and, in our stretch of the Eastern Cape coastline volunteers regularly get down to the beaches to ensure that the beaches are not just clean but also free of glass and other debris that might spoil the otherwise idyllic locations.

There was a beach clean-up on Sunday as part of a Rotary e-club initiative at West Beach and Kelly’s Beach. The Rotarians were joined by members of Port Alfred Lions Club, Port Alfred Round Tablers along with the Port Alfred High School Enviro Club and the friends of Rotary. Organiser of the event was, fifth from the right, Rotary e-club’s honorary member Sheena Louca.

