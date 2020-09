Former Eskom secretary and head of legal Suzanne Daniels took the stand at the state capture inquiry on September 15 2020. She testified about how former company acting CEO Matshela Koko introduced her to the Gupta family’s “foot soldier”, businessman Salim Essa, in 2015. She alleged Essa introduced himself as the adviser to then-minister of public enterprises, Lynne Brown.

