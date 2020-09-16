Ndlambe Virtual Marathon a success

The Ndlambe Virtual Marathon was successfully held on August 30 with participation from several wards in Ndlambe who entered teams.

Event organiser Vuyolwethu Nkayi said he encountered many challenges in planning the event, but was pleased how it turned out.

The results saw Ward 4 take first place, followed by Ward 5 in second, Ward 6 third, Ward 9 fourth and Ward 3 fifth.

The oldest participant, Melusi Sibanda of Ward 5, ran 21km from Bathurst to Port Alfred, while the youngest, Athenkosi James of Ward 4, ran 5km.

He thanked the following people for their support for the project: Zweli Nkwinti, Shona Bell, Unathi Budaza, Mamthuthu Tobi, Vuyolwethu Hanisi, Zukisa Mbekela, MK Raco, Lunga Mcetywa, Siyabulela Melani, Thuthuzelwa Xhakela and Dodo Shuping.

He also thanked Talk of the Town, Chill Beverages, Ndlambe FM and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

