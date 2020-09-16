Ndlambe Virtual Marathon a success

By
Jon Houzet
-

The Ndlambe Virtual Marathon was successfully held on August 30 with participation from several wards in Ndlambe who entered teams.

1 of 5
TEAMWORK: The Ward 5 team and second place finishers in the Ndlambe Virtual Marathon, from left, Sibongile Mcetywa (01:40:34), Mphumezi Mkalipa (01:48:30), Melusi Sibanda (01: 39:01) and Zukisa Mbekela 01:56:54
GOING STRONG: The oldest participant in the Ndlambe Virtual Marathon, Melusi Sibanda of Ward 5, ran 21km from Bathurst to Port Alfred
The youngest entrant, ATHENKOSI JAMES of Ward 4, ran 5km
THE WARD 4 TEAM FINISHED IN FIRST PLACE
MUCH APPRECIATED: Kenton/Bushman’s Child Welfare was a beneficiary of proceeds from entry fees for the Ndlambe Virtual Marathon. From left are race organiser Vuyolwethu Nkayi, coordinater for Child Welfare and a soup kitchen in Ekumphuleni, Gladys Hani, Ward 4 runner Thuthuzelwa Xhakela and Child Welfare staff member Zelda Masimla

Event organiser Vuyolwethu Nkayi said he encountered many challenges in planning the event, but was pleased how it turned out.

The results saw Ward 4 take first place, followed by Ward 5 in second, Ward 6 third, Ward 9 fourth and Ward 3 fifth.

The oldest participant, Melusi Sibanda of Ward 5, ran 21km from Bathurst to Port Alfred, while the youngest, Athenkosi James of Ward 4, ran 5km.

He thanked the following people for their support for the project: Zweli Nkwinti, Shona Bell,  Unathi Budaza, Mamthuthu Tobi, Vuyolwethu Hanisi, Zukisa Mbekela, MK Raco, Lunga Mcetywa, Siyabulela Melani, Thuthuzelwa Xhakela and Dodo Shuping.

He also thanked Talk of the Town, Chill Beverages, Ndlambe FM and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

