Scores of Sassa beneficiaries still in the dark about their R350 grant payouts

“I have been told many things. Sometimes they say the money has not arrived, sometimes they cut [shorten] the queue or they say the systems are down, or no network,” she said.

This is despite receiving an SMS communication, seen by TimesLIVE, instructing her to collect the payout.

She said she has not received a single payout and is in the dark as to why.

“I don’t know what is happening as I have been going there [post office] so many times. I have called the call centre only to be told I was approved, but when I try to collect the money I am told a different story.

“I have lost hope now,” she said.

The 58-year-old further added that she lost her job as a domestic worker just before the lockdown started. She has not been able to make ends meet.

“It’s difficult, I can’t even borrow money because I don’t know when I will ever find a job or if I will ever get this grant.”