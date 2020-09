With Talk of the Town being smaller over the last months there isn’t always space for the tide tables to be printed.

Here they are for the week from today (Thursday, September 17 to Thursday, September 24, inclusive.

September High Low 17 0351 1612 1002 2226 18 0426 1647 1037 2301 19 0502 1721 1113 2336 20 0537 1757 1147 —- 21 0613 1833 1223 0012 22 0650 1910 1300 0049 23 0732 1954 1342 0129 24 0830 2106 1444 0220

