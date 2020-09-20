Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts

Lungile Gumede, who also applied for the grant in May, said she’d only received one payment.

“I was approved in June but only went to the post office in July. When I got there I received R350. I thought I’d receive for two months, but I was told that is not how it works.”

Dumisani Mbhele said he was furious that his application was declined, for reasons unknown to him. “I have never been formally employed or received UIF money. I still don’t understand why my application was denied. When I asked, I was told to appeal, but they have not responded.”

Mbhele suspects foul play.

“We have been hearing many things, some people get their money, some don’t. They want us to give up and it can go back to them,” he said.

Nontokozo Mbanjwa was more fortunate, receiving a payout of R1,050 in a lump-sum payment for three months, on Monday.

“I was really shocked because everyone has been complaining. But I am happy that I was able to cover some of [my] debt.” Mbanjwa hailed the government for “making a plan for the poor”, saying the payout came in handy for her as she did odd jobs.

“It is not much but it helps a lot. The government could have left us to suffer but they made a plan,” she said.