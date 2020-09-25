Pupils’ lives being ruined by exam plan ‘joke’

Why is this happening?

There is the official reason and then there is the truth. In a nutshell, the department says that the change was necessary because of the loss of teaching time due to the pandemic-enforced lockdown. Since school-based assessments (forget the misnomer for the moment) are less prescriptive and includes project work that students could do at home during the lockdown, weighting the final assessment towards these kinds of assessments makes logical sense.

Since the examinations tend to focus on formal teaching, not enough work was covered even with the so-called “trimmed” or reduced curriculum to provide sufficient content for a two-paper, three-hour examination in the different subjects.

Now take a closer look. The real reason for shifting the majority of marks towards the SBAs is that for as long as I can remember this was regarded as a way of making easy marks to offset the more rigorous end-of-year exams. So lax is the SBA requirement that you could waste a year and make up this mark up to three weeks before the final exam. It is widely regarded as a sop to weaker students whereby teachers could be generous in the allocation of marks. In the new arrangements, a pupil could pass without even writing the final exam.

The department’s logic for an exam based on watered-down content, as one official put it, comes to us in the form of this piece of intellectual wizardry: “content not taught cannot be assessed”. Hello? I have been making this point forever that in pre-pandemic times there was already a significant and enduring gap in the instructional time that children in the 80% disadvantaged schools received compared to those in the 20% more privileged schools. Yet the examinations went ahead like clockwork as if every pupil was in fact taught the full content for assessment. It was a lie then, and it is a lie now. It is not surprising at all, according to my sources, that the more privileged schools have asked and plan to continue with a full-scale examination. Why? Because in those schools the curriculum has been covered through a combination of face-to-face, online, and blended learning.