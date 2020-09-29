New boss for Eastern Cape health department

It’s official, Dr Sibongile Zungu, seconded to the province in July by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to assist in the fight against Covid-19, has been unveiled as the new administration boss of the provincial health department, albeit on a short-term basis.

Zungu, who currently heads the provincial Covid-19 project management unit, will on October 1 officially take over reins from outgoing superintendent-general (SG) Dr Thobile Mbengashe, who will assume a new role as an advisor to premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Zungu’s three-month appointment as acting SG was announced on Tuesday by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba during a media briefing in Bhisho.

Gomba said Zungu’s tenure as acting health boss would come to an end in December.

By Asanda Nini

