Land reform: Nearly 900 underutilised farms to be made available

“Unsuccessful applicants will have an opportunity to register their appeals to the land allocation appeals committee,” she said.

The minister revealed that a land inquiry process would be ongoing on state land that was already occupied without formal approval from the department.

“Such an inquiry will assess farms that have been acquired through the proactive land acquisition strategy (PLAS). The land inquiry will investigate and determine how individuals and communities currently occupying the land got access to it,” Didiza said.

She said the inquiry would also look at how the land is being utilised and whether it was in accordance with agricultural practices for the area.

Didiza also announced that the government would offer a 30-year leasehold, with an option to buy.

“This form of leasehold places certain obligations to the state as the lessor and beneficiaries as the lessees,” she said.