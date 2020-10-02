Motshekga: Matrics to sit for final exams from November 5

“With the country having moved to alert level 1, we would like to propose that non-contact sport training and physical activities in schools should resume, subject to compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We will gazette new directions in this regard once the processes have been completed,” said the minister.

Motshekga emphasised that teachers, along with the department, had devised means to help pupils cope with the challenges of schooling during the pandemic.

“We are, however, concerned that there are learners who have not returned to school yet. In the schools that we have visited, the return rate is between 80 to 90%. While it is encouraging to see the numbers increase gradually, we appeal to parents to release their children to return to school,” she said.

“This means that we need to work together with parents and communities to support the children. The fact is that schools are not operating normally at the moment.”

The minister noted that there had been a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases both countrywide and in schools, and hardly any schools had had to close down and reopen because of infections. – Additional reporting by Linda Ensor

BY Kgaugelo Masweneng