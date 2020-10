Former Eastern Cape social development and Cogta head Stanley Khanyile was shot dead on Saturday.

Khanyile was serving as municipal manager of Sedibeng district municipality and was killed in Gauteng.

In August, he was arrested by the Hawks in connection with fraud and money laundering.

The amount involved is R29m.

He and two other accused appeared in the King William’s Town magistrate’s court in the same month, and the case was postponed to October 16.

By John Harvey

