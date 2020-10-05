Convert Covid-19 relief grant into ‘basic income guarantee’: Nzimande

Here are six key points from Nzimande’s address.

Responding to socio-economic difficulties with urgency

Nzimande said the levels of social distress caused by the job loss bloodbath, on top of existing crises, meant the government must respond with urgency to those suffering socio-economic difficulties.

“The SRDG of R350 per month has offered a survival lifeline to millions of South Africans. But that grant is due to expire at the end of this month. We cannot allow this to happen.

“The grant, which has been going to those who are not covered by pensions, UIF (unemployment insurance fund), or as caregivers by the child support grant, must now be converted as an urgent priority, into a universal basic income guarantee.”

Universal basic income guarantee

He said the basic income guarantee should be universal and not means-tested, to avoid costly administrative overheads.

“Without a basic income guarantee, without each adult in a household being able to contribute to the household income, the impact of all of the ‘triple H’ (health, housing and hunger) plus water campaigns will be severely limited.”