‘Leave the hair debate alone & focus on a recovery plan’: Mmusi Maimane tells Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s attempt to start a debate on the use of wigs has received a cold reception from many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

On Monday, Mboweni called for an “honest political and psychological debate” on why Africans wore wigs instead of embracing their natural hair.

In a now-deleted tweet, he asked if Africans were not happy with their natural hair.

“Before I rest. When are we going to have an honest political, psychological debate on why this hair thing in SA? Is the debate closed? Are we not happy with our African hair?” Mboweni asked.

Maimane said the finance minister was doing everything but providing his economic recovery plan.

“Please leave the hair conversation alone, it’s not your place to add garlic. Direct your focus to the recovery plan, assemblief [sic].”

This is not the first time Maimane has questioned Mboweni about the recovery plan.

On Sunday, he took a jab at Mboweni’s skills in the kitchen, saying he can put a garlic logo on the plan, but SA needed to see that it was being cooked.

“That recovery plan must come with an implementation timeline attached. We need to know what action will be taken, when and by whom,” said Maimane.

“We need smart goals, KPIs (key performance indicators), and all other metrics of measuring progress clearly defined. We are tired of vague this, vague that.”

According to a statement issued by the presidency last month, the details of the plan will be announced once it is finalised by cabinet.

Social media users echoed Maimane’s sentiments, saying Mboweni should be debating about the country’s ailing economy and what plans were being put in place for it to recover.

BY Unathi Nkanjeni

