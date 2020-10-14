Learner driver alleged to have run over and killed gardener

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident at the traffic lights at the intersection of Causeway and the R72 in Port Alfred on September 30.

TotT was told about the accident by a source close to the employer of the gardener, who said he had been on his way home from work at about 5pm, and was crossing at the traffic lights when a driving school vehicle, a light truck, ran him over.

The vehicle was apparently being driven by a nurse with a learner’s licence.

The source also said the injured gardener was initially taken to Port Alfred Hospital, but died before he could be transported to a hospital in Port Elizabeth.

“The deceased victim, Phindile Hani, in his late 30s from Alexandria was a pedestrian and was allegedly bumped and driven over by a learner driver,” police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender confirmed.

“He was taken to the hospital in Port Alfred for treatment and examination and was being transferred to a Port Elizabeth hospital, when he sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed on,” Govender continued.

“According to the local detectives who are investigating the matter, a statement from the driver is being awaited. The docket will then be forwarded to the public prosecutor for a decision. This is usually the protocol followed when a culpable homicide case is opened.

No arrests have been made.”

Share this: Tweet



