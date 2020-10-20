ANCYL accused of trashing Bushman’s River picnic spot

Bushman’s River Mouth resident Ference Toth provided this video of the aftermath of an ANC Youth League party at the picnic spot in the coastal village last weekend. He said residents were appalled by the trashing of the place. Liquor bottles left everywhere, as well as other litter. Braai places and benches were damaged. Some surrounding bush was chopped out for firewood. Residents want the ANC and its Youth League to be held accountable for the damage and trashing of the place.

Photos of the party were shared on Facebook.

ANC regional chairperson Scara Njadayi has been asked to respond.

