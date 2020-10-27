Hawks arrest three home affairs officials on corruption charges

Three home affairs officials, including one who demanded a R10,000 bribe from an undocumented foreigner in Jane Furse, Limpopo, were arrested on Tuesday.

The trio, aged between 30 and 42, were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit and home affairs’ counter-corruption team for alleged corruption, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

“The suspects who include a Nebo home affairs control immigration officer and two Jane Furse home affairs immigration officers allegedly conducted a routine inspection at one of the foreign-owned shops and found an undocumented immigrant.

“Instead of arresting him, the officials allegedly demanded a R10,000 gratification for his freedom. The amount was reportedly reduced to R4,000 and it was paid by the victim to the suspects,” said Maluleke.

The matter was reported to the Hawks who swiftly conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrests.

They were expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

