November 2020 social grant payment dates – updated

SASSA has recently released a payment schedule for the month of November, and are as follows:
- Older Person’s Grants will be paid from 3 November 2020 ( Including all other grants that are linked to older person’s grants)
- Disability Grants will be paid from 4 November 2020 including any grant linked to these accounts
- All other grants will be paid from 5 November 2020
All the top up amounts for the social grants (Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency) have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts. There is no extension to the top up amounts. #SASSACARES
How can the Gov stop the top ups at this crucial stage many people are living with their parents who are pensioners and some who receives DG ..They lost their jobs they in turn have children who attend school it means we are going to suffer and face starvation how are these people going to make ends meet and if this is not the cherry on the cake they are expected to pay school fees as well with what income ….What about putting food on the table paying rent buying electricity etc …They are not in the least concerned of freezing the assets of corrupt Officials and putting that funds to work they just turn a blind eye to all the wrong doings happening in our country my goodness we also contributed towards this economy but we are worst off than what we were 40 years ago
Can a sassa card be connected to a post bank account
It is not fare that goverment stop this money because there is still Covid and some of us lost their Job they depending on their grand parent grant …Goverment id not fare.