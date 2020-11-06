Parents under fire after ‘barbaric’ Guy Fawkes attacks by Cape Town youngsters

“This is nothing short of barbaric, and I condemn the actions of these groups of children, but also the parents who are allowing their children partake in these activities.

“It is an indictment on our society that this is allowed to happen year after year. It is not a policing solve. This is a social issue that requires education and awareness and, frankly, better parenting.”

Smith said the public emergency communication centre recorded 238 calls about the illegal discharge of fireworks, and 17 about the illegal sale of fireworks.

“Fireworks-related calls started increasing from 6pm, with a spike at 9pm, and only started abating at around 11pm,” he said.

“Beacon Valley, Lentegeur and Bonteheuwel had the highest number of calls.”

TimesLIVE