Port Alfred detectives police seek community assistance in a culpable homicide case

Port Alfred detectives are appealing to the community to assist in identifying a male who was fatally injured by a motor vehicle travelling towards Port Alfred from the direction of Port Elizabeth on October 26 2020 at approximately 9.45pm.

The accident was on the R72 approximately 5km outside Port Alfred towards Port Elizabeth. A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

The victim was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a mustard coloured T-shirt and a navy blue and grey track suit top. A blue beanie was found at the scene. He is slender in build with a neat moustache and shaped beard. He has short hair and is light skinned in complexion.

Anyone who may be able to identify the victim can contact the investigating officer D/Sgt Ralton Malgas on (046) 604-2400 or 067-925-2330.

