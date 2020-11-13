A helping hand for Sunshine Coast Hospice

The year 2020 will be remembered for many things but for some positive news you have only to look at Sunshine Coast Hospice and Rosehill Superspar who, through combined efforts, raised R52,000.

During the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a raffled, backed and supported by the local Spar branches, was sold in Port Alfred and Kenton. Each raffle ticket was sold at R10 for a chance to win a picnic basket valued at R1,400. The raffle has been drawn and the winners of the picnic baskets are Pania Heny and Brian Pachonick.

The raffle ticket proceeds amounted to R22,000 and a further R30,000 was generously donated by local Spar (Rosehill Superspar, Nemato Spar, Sunshine Coast Spar) owners Craig and Lesley Theunissen, making the total amount raised in support of bringing awareness and lending a helping hand to others, to R52,000.

“We are so grateful to Lesley and Craig from Rosehill/Sunshine Coast Spar and the community that supported the raffle both in Kenton and Port Alfred. These funds are used towards the overall running of Sunshine Coast Hospice, thereby ensuring that the patients and their families continue to receive the support and care they need. The generosity of all those who gave towards this fundraising effort certainly makes a difference in the lives of those that receive Hospice care,” said Sunshine Coast Hospice director, Dallas Ehrke.

The challenges for Sunshine Coast Hospice as an NPO remain that of funding and any donations are welcome to assist in the continued support and care of those most vulnerable in our community. Contact (046) 624-4107 for further information on how you can assist.

Share this: Tweet



