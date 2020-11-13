Lions Christmas cake sales

Port Alfred Lions will be selling their ever-popular Christmas cakes again this year and sales have already commenced at Rosehill and Heritage Malls and will continue through November into December, while stocks last.

The Lions Christmas cakes are baked in Durban using a unique recipe that originated in Australia. Australian Lions allowed their South African counterparts to make use of the same recipe and this has proved a very successful fundraising project in both countries.

The cakes were first sold in South Africa in 1975 and, over the years, have proved one of the most successful fundraiser, the proceeds of which assist Lions in supporting their many community projects. This will be of huge importance this year as clubs throughout the country have been precluded from raising funds due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The cakes, presented in an attractive box and weighing 1kg each, make a very useful gifts for staff, clients, family and friends. The long shelf life allows the cake to be stored and used when unexpected visitors arrive.

The cakes are reasonably priced at R125 each, especially when one considers the increased cost of dried fruit, packaging and transport.

For more information please contact Mike Newlands on 083-631-4511 or Norman Elliott on 082-572-4302.

Cakes sales will be held at Rosehill Mall on November 14, 16, 24 and 28, and again on December 1, 3, 8 and 12. Also at Heritage Mall on November 18, 21 and 26, and December 5 and 8.

