Double life sentence for man who raped, strangled neighbour

A 43-year-old man has been handed a double life sentence for the rape and murder of his elderly neighbour in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkosiyezwe David Gwala was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week for the 2019 rape and murder of his 62-year-old neighbour in Inchanga.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on December 14, Thandi Magwaza left her home in the KaDenge area in Inchanga and did not return.

“A missing persons docket was opened at Inchanga police station by her family for investigation and a search was conducted.”

Mbele said two days later, Magwaza’s body was found in bushes by members of the community and police. She had no immediate visible injuries.

“An inquest docket was opened for investigation. A post-mortem was conducted and revealed the victim was raped and strangled to death. The inquest docket was changed to charges of murder and rape.”

The docket was assigned to a dedicated investigating officer who followed the trail to the home of her neighbour.

“Nkosiyezwe Gwala was placed under arrest on December 22. He made several court appearances and bail was denied. He was kept behind the bars until he was sentenced.”

