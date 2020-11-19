Police disperse PAC members protestors outside Brackenfell High School

Police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress members who marched towards Brackenfell High School on November 18 2020 to protest against alleged racism at the institution. The follows an earlier protest by EFF members who clashed with parents and community members outside the school last week, and a planned return to the school by the EFF on Friday November 20 Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

