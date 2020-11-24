Western Cape government warns of Covid-19 ‘super-spreaders’ in malls ahead of Black Friday

The finance and economic opportunities department in the Western Cape has urged retailers to avoid congestion on Friday as scores of shoppers are expected to flood malls for Black Friday deal.

The department said while the sales will help boost businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, retailers are urged to ensure the occasion does not become a Covid-19 super-spreader.

“The Black Friday sales traditionally mark the start of the festive spending season, and this year will be an opportunity for businesses to recover revenue lost during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“However, we appeal to retail businesses to please implement the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 and ensure their staff and customers are as safe as possible.”

The department said it will meet stakeholders in retail to discuss risk management strategies and the consequences of non-compliance.

Last week, the provincial government issued an urgent warning about Covid-19 hotspots and hospital admissions. Areas of concern are George, Knysna and Bitou.

“Along with the increasing number of cases in the region, we are also seeing the number of hospitalisations increase. Our hospitals still have sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases. However, we must all be taking responsibility to ensure we are able to contain the further spread of the virus,” it said.

The provincial government said screening and testing had been increased through the provinces surveillance team. It said it was working closely with stakeholders, including environmental health teams, to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Cebelihle Bhengu

