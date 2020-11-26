Neighbourly Notes – 29 October 2020

AT day 217 of the national lockdown, events are still few and far between, but there are at least some things happening that may be of interest to locals. This weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday, the Treasure Cove in Bathurst (next to the Pig and Whistle) is launching its new extension to the shop. There will be a major book sale, an outdoor mini market, delicious homebaked goods and unique arts and crafts. It starts at 9am on both days. If you want to book a stand, contact Wendy on 076-257-1413.

SOMETHING else to check out on Saturday October 31 is at Station Hill sports field, where a non-profit organisation called Stance4Charity will present a “show and shine” event for car enthusiasts to showcase their rides. Event organiser Stefan Mentoor said there would be participants from all over the Eastern Cape. The event aims to support underprivileged girls at Station Hill Secondary School with sanitary pads. The event kicks off at 12 midday and ehe entry fee is R50 per person for adults, while kids under the age of 10 years old will enter for free. Cars will be charged R50 at the gate for parking.

A MESSAGE from the municipality came through late yesterday morning about an interruption to the electricity supply today (Thursday), but only affecting Pascoe Crescent, including the SAPS station, Ndlambe Municipality workshop, FAT Auto Spares and Crimp Investments Pty Ltd. The reason is essential maintenance by CDR Electrical. The interruption is set to last from 8.30am to 2.30pm. As the supply may be restored at any time, all electrical installations should be treated as “live ” at all times. If the weather does not allow for it, an alternate date has been set for Tuesday November 3.

COMING up next week, there will be a book launch for rhino conservationist Grant Fowlds’ book, Saving the Last Rhinos, written with the help of journalist Graham Spence, at the Bob McKenzie Gallery in Wharf Street on Thursday November 5. The time is 6pm for 6.30pm. Fowlds grew up in the Eastern Cape, in the Sidbury area and was schooled at St Andrew’s College. He used to play rugby for Alexandria in the Port Alfred derby on the old sports field – now the Royal Alfred Marina. He also remembers scoring a 50 for Sidbury in the Pineapple Tournament on the same field 35 years ago. He was a founding member of Amakhala Game Reserve in the late ’90s, and worked for Project Rhino in KZN.

THE Talk of the Town Senior Santa Shoebox collection aims to make this Christmas a little more special for the elderly in the area, many of whom might spend this otherwise joyful time alone and without family. Please contribute to this worthy cause with items that the elderly might enjoy, such as sweets and other non-perishable food items, toiletries, and so on. Gifts and shoeboxes (or any other suitably-sized box) can be dropped off at Talk of the Town’s offices in Miles Street. We will all get old one day and the elderly deserve our consideration at this time of the year.

GREETINGS to everyone enjoying a birthday in the coming week, may the year ahead bring only happy and healthy times for all, especially Claudine Riddle, John Elliott, Chadley Alexander, Rebecca Simes, Alma Surmon, Val van den Bergh, Gail Elliott, Janine van der Merwe, Maude Cannon, Erin Bowker, Laura Guest, Rose Ryan, Gwen Laubsher, Bryant Letley, Kaylene Hilpert, Oliver Skipper, Amorette Oosthuizen, Jannie Badenhorst, Jason Prince, Nicolene Rieger, Helga Adams, Geraldine Heim, Doreen Tee, Jurie Grant, Neil Doyle, Janie Butt, husband and wife team Andy and Darice Nicholas, Chris Louw, Johan Roos, Declan Joubert, Gaz Worral, and Anne Muir.

BEST wishes and continued success to the following businesses or organisations who are celebrating another milestone, especially Lunch Box (Alexandria), The Workshop (Bathurst), Kowie Crossing Guest House, Debonairs, A1 Pre-Owned Vehicles, PA Floral Art Group and the PA Round Table No 177.

AS we go to press and with last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R16.35 to the dollar (R14.61), R21.23 to the pound (R18.79) and R19.21 to the euro (R16.21). Gold was trading at $1,900.71 per fine ounce ($1,488.76), platinum at $870 per fine ounce ($921.40) and Brent crude oil at $40.36 per barrel ($61.07).

SPECIAL thoughts and prayers are with all who are not well, having or have already had tests, operations and treatments. Sterkte Roy Potter, Andrew de Vries, Jenny Groenewald, Jan Haig, Bev Young, Fred Golombick and Graeme Sunny Hill.

OUR heartiest congratulations and very good wishes for the future to everyone celebrating a wedding anniversary in the week ahead, especially Dave and Ann Tyrrell, Patrick and Jeanine Kenny, Rico and Belinda Viljoen, Greg and Elzette Reed, Barry and Anne Hartley, David and Lauren Drennan and Athol and Elaine Waters.

THOUGHT for the week: “Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.”

