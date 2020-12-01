Andile Lungisa released from prison

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how the former ANC councillor managed to slash his two year sentence to just under three months.

He had been serving a two-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of assault for smashing a glass water jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

On Monday Ayanda Kasa, a former secretary of the ANCYL and organiser of the #FreeAndileLungisa movement, said a media briefing would be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel at 10am on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

BY NAZIZIPHIWO BUSO AND NOMAZIMA NKOSI